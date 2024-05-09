Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.890-1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to €1.75 to €1.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NOMD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 619,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.77. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

