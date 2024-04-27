Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $177.86 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $177.86 million and $2.64 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $9.75 or 0.00015512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,828.89 or 0.99998720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012128 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.91874948 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,073,482.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.