Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Buys 52,800 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 16.2% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $77,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Baidu by 90,390.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,953,000 after acquiring an additional 900,284 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Baidu by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,322,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,187,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 15.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,076,000 after acquiring an additional 238,374 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Baidu by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,770,000 after purchasing an additional 111,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,916,000.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Baidu Stock Up 0.9 %

BIDU traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $110.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.25 and a 1 year high of $156.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Baidu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.