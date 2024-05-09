AI Squared Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. SharkNinja comprises about 1.2% of AI Squared Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Price Performance

SharkNinja stock traded up 4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 71.55. 3,183,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of 25.84 and a one year high of 72.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of 52.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

SN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 67.14.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

