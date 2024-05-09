AI Squared Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 171,658 Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. Atour Lifestyle makes up about 3.8% of AI Squared Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AI Squared Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Atour Lifestyle at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,925,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 320,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 195,493 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,045,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Atour Lifestyle by 22.0% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 376,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 67,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Shares of ATAT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 436,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.59. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $212.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.