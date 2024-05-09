Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $514.69. The company had a trading volume of 285,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,198. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $514.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $382.70 and a 1 year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.