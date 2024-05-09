Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,369 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.36. 1,836,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.59. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.43.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.