Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,179 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,105,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,412 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 435.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,227,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,003 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,128,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 2,512,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,240,812 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,009. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

