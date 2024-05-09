Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires 1,580 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 2.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $11,698,537.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,606,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,471 shares of company stock worth $23,248,816. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.02. 281,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,544. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.17 and its 200-day moving average is $252.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

