Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,686,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,304,798,000 after purchasing an additional 74,160 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $475.09. 7,231,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,100,129. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.72 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,223,416 shares of company stock valued at $597,392,856. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

