KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,190 shares during the quarter. KE comprises approximately 2.5% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of KE worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in KE by 15.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KE by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,383,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after buying an additional 130,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 7,969,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 855,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC dropped their target price on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

KE Trading Up 2.4 %

BEKE stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.87. 6,647,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. KE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

