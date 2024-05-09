Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,084 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $99.83. 352,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

