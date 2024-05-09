Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,352,000 after buying an additional 1,019,403 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,222,000 after acquiring an additional 410,848 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,506,000 after acquiring an additional 174,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,407,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178,749. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

