MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

MKS Instruments has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. MKS Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.32. The company had a trading volume of 275,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,487. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.06. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $135.51. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,226,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

