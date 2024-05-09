Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Invests $818,000 in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 74,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 64,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 44,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 39,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,349. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $48.57.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

