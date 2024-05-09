Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.88. The company had a trading volume of 133,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,746. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.51 and its 200-day moving average is $217.05. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

