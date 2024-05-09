AI Squared Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 59,500 H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. H World Group makes up 2.5% of AI Squared Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in H World Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $39.69. 564,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,016. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. Analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

About H World Group

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Further Reading

