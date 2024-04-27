PCB Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 25,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,820. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.63. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.03.

Insider Activity at PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,445,971 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,592.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,509 shares of company stock worth $247,400. 25.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.