Newmont Co. (NGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of NGT opened at C$58.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newmont has a one year low of C$39.96 and a one year high of C$68.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.11.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.37 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.4813847 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGT. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th.

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

