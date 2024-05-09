Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the period. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF accounts for 1.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.52% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNSR stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $35.68. 9,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,559. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

