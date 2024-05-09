Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000- EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of CENT stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 5,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $197,887.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 5,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $197,887.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $965,026 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CENT shares. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Central Garden & Pet

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.