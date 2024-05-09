Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $441.03. 20,247,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,045,695. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $321.60 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.00.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.