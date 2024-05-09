Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,337. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.37. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

