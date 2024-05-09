ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,662 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,253,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ARKG traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.63. 1,636,072 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

