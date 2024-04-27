MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $477.78 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.78.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $562.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.