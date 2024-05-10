Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Down 1.3% on Insider Selling

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $342.33 and last traded at $342.33. 48,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 356,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.91.

Specifically, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,114 shares of company stock worth $14,946,495. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.83 and a 200 day moving average of $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,433,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,733,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

