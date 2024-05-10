Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $203-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.42 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.21 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rapid7

Rapid7 Trading Up 1.0 %

RPD stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 336,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,017. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.01. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.