Nutrien Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Nutrien has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NTR traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $58.32. 593,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,206. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.