Nutrien Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Nutrien has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.
NYSE NTR traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $58.32. 593,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,206. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
