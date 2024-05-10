Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.87, but opened at $26.59. Trupanion shares last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 115,810 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings acquired 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

