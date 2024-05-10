SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 102.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.5%.

SLR Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

SLRC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 33.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 22,636 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $356,290.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,888,496.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 22,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $356,290.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at $59,888,496.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 46,700 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $721,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735,524 shares in the company, valued at $57,676,490.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 109,336 shares of company stock worth $1,680,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

View Our Latest Report on SLRC

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.