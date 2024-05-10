SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

SLR Investment has a payout ratio of 102.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.5%.

SLRC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 33.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 22,636 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $356,290.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,888,496.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 22,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $356,290.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at $59,888,496.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 46,700 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $721,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735,524 shares in the company, valued at $57,676,490.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 109,336 shares of company stock worth $1,680,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

