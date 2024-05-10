Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $15.00. Savers Value Village shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 749,074 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SVV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $316,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $316,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,855 shares of company stock worth $1,238,650.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Savers Value Village by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

