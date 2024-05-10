EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 482,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 547,904 shares.The stock last traded at $185.82 and had previously closed at $181.93.

The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.27.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.14.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

