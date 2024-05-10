HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

HighPeak Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HPK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 123,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.38 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on HighPeak Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HPK

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.