Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $59.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as high as $55.06 and last traded at $54.87. Approximately 782,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,762,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.63.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,931,000 after acquiring an additional 227,621 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,271,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,007,000 after acquiring an additional 117,313 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,633,000 after acquiring an additional 452,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

