Terreno Realty Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Terreno Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 109.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

TRNO traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. 58,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,232. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRNO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

