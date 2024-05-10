Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 3.64%.
Zalando Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Zalando stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,293. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. Zalando has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
About Zalando
