Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Zalando Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Zalando stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,293. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. Zalando has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

