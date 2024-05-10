Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.600-3.000 EPS.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.88. 161,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.09 and its 200 day moving average is $147.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Celanese has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $172.16.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.78.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

