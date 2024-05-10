Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Short Interest Down 64.3% in April

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Price Performance

MSHXF remained flat at C$26.91 during midday trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 52-week low of C$26.91 and a 52-week high of C$26.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.91.

About Mitsubishi Shokuhin

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries businesses in Japan and internationally. It involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

