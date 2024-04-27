iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

