Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Miller Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MLR traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $56.67. 36,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,641. Miller Industries has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $650.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on Miller Industries

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.