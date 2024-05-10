Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $12.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.38. 111,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.78 and its 200 day moving average is $196.43. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $103.50 and a fifty-two week high of $263.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock worth $1,606,732 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

