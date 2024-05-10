Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $12.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.
Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.38. 111,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.78 and its 200 day moving average is $196.43. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $103.50 and a fifty-two week high of $263.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock worth $1,606,732 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
