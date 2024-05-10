Allient Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Allient has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Allient has a payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allient to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Allient Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALNT stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. 38,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,566. The company has a market capitalization of $502.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. Allient has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.30. Allient had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.65 million. Research analysts predict that Allient will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALNT shares. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,901.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,296. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Stories

