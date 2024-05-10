Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Price Performance

NYSE:HI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. 115,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,868. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,321.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,876.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 2,350 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $100,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,876.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.