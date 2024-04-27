Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 521 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 819.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 5,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $431.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $315.05 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

