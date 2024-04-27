Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $151.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.22.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

