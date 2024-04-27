Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.33.

EW stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $2,543,764.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

