Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 52,678 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1,291.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,678 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 71,981 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

