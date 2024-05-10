CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion.

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

