Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $144.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.