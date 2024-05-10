Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Linamar Price Performance

LNR stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$70.17. 87,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$68.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.54. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$56.78 and a 12-month high of C$78.89. The company has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.23. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Linamar will post 10.0864553 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,978.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,978.98. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

Featured Articles

